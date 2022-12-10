Bring out your inner diva this festive season

Hyderabad: Sutraa is back with its wedding special edition. The three-day exhibition, which was inaugurated by actor Himaja, is currently being hosted at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. Fashion enthusiasts can now shop for the most fascinating range of Indian and western wear, jewellery, footwear, accessories and much more. Make your pick from a variety of beautiful saris, salwar suits, lehengas and fusion wear in exquisite designs on display at the exhibition, which is on till December 11 from 10 am to 8 pm.

This wedding season, all you need to do is to pick your coveted attire according to the mood and occasion, and you are ready to slay any occasion. Sutraa brings designers from different segments with a huge variety of products just under one roof. The jewellery and other essentials take the centre stage and make your wedding attire look the best. The designers are infused with an ultra-modern spirit to cater to the women of today.

Mac Vastara, Zeal by Monika & Harit, Sarangel, The House of Sriyaa, Mahek Dresses, Simran Damra, Flauunt, and Panacche are some of the brands that will showcase their enticing collections. The fashion and lifestyle collection is a vibrant take on the Indian legacy and a perfect pick for the season of celebration. This awesome festive wear is for those who find elegance in simplicity. Bring out your inner diva this festive season with Sutraa exhibition. Do drop by and explore their exquisite collection exclusively at the exhibition.