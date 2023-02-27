‘Health Diary’ mobile app to advice women on health in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: To educate women about various health related issues, the district administration has developed a mobile app ‘Health Diary’.

Besides steps to overcome anemia, methods to follow by pregnant, lactating and other women were incorporated in the app. More than 50,000 women have already downloaded the app.

The district administration, which has launched a special drive ‘Anaemia Mukt Karimnagar’ to make Karimnagar free of anaemia has developed two mobile apps A-Shield and Healthy Diary.

While A-Shield is designed to record the complete details of women who underwent anemia tests, Health Diary is aimed at giving advice to women to overcome anemia, and measures to be taken during the time of pregnancy, lactation and others.

The Women and Child Welfare Department developed the app with the help of an IT firm working from Karimnagar IT tower. Data of different services such as Anemia, P-Tracker, Pregnant Care, Ask Doctor, Resources and Child Vaccination are developed.

The tips to overcome iron deficiency are explained in Anemia tracker. Besides statistical data, the speeches of expert dietitians to overcome anemia are also made available in the app.

What kind of food and precautions should be taken by pregnant women is being explained in pregnant care service. Resource service talks about the precautions to be taken by lactating women while feeding newborn.

It also explains about nutritious food for the good health of lactating women and their babies. Ask doctor service explains about common problems in eyes, ears, nose, mouth and arms while P-Track talks about menstruation issues.

Speaking to Telangana Today, ICDS Project Director, K Sabitha Kumari said that for the first time in the state, a health diary app was developed to educate women on various issues.

Based on the instructions of the collector RV Karnan, a special anemia drive was launched to make Karimnagar free of anemia and developed A-Shield mobile app to upload the details of women who underwent anemia tests.

Later, they got an idea to develop another app to give advice to ladies on anemia, pregnancy, lactation and other health related issues. The Health Diary app was designed with the help of an IT firm working from Karimnagar IT tower, she informed.