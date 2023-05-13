Health Director G Srinivasa Rao rescues injured couple in Kothagudem district

Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Public Health Director Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao checks a couple injured in a road accident near Julurpad in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Public Health and Family Welfare Director Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao has come to the rescue of a couple who were injured in a road accident near Julurpad in the district. The couple got seriously injured when their motorcycle on which they were travelling skidded as a cattle herd obstructed their path at Machinenipet near Julurpad.

Srinivasa Rao who was coming to Kothagudem town from Hyderabad on Saturday found them with bleeding injuries and rushed them to the District General Hospital in his vehicle. He also spoke to the hospital superintendent Dr. Kumara Swamy and asked him to provide better treatment to the couple who thanked him for his humanitarian act.

