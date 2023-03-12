Dr. GSR Trust presents Mahila Shakthi awards to women in Kothagudem

Dr. Srinivasa Rao, the chairman of the trust noted that Dr. GSR Trust in Kothagudem laid emphasis on education, medicine and employment for a bright future of youth and women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Director of Public Health Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao felicitates a classical dancer on behalf of Dr. GSR Trust in Kothagudem on Sunday.

Khammam: Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State government has taken up a series of measures for women’s welfare, Director of Public Health Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao said in Kothagudem.

Speaking after presenting Mahila Shakti-Sadhikaratha Awards at a ceremony organised by Dr. GSR Charitable Trust at Singareni Women’s College here on Sunday, he warned youth to be wary of TVs and smart phones which were weakening the youth, especially women.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao, the chairman of the trust noted that Dr. GSR Trust laid emphasis on education, medicine and employment for a bright future of youth and women. Many programmes like free distribution of sewing missions to women and others were taken up.

