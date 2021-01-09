Health Minister Eatala Rajender to take first shot of vaccine in Telangana

The dry run was completed successfully in the State and the vaccination would commence from January 16 at 139 centres across the State

Hyderabad: In a move to instill confidence in the public over the Covid-19 vaccine, Health Minister Eatala Rajender has said he himself would take the first shot of the vaccine in Telangana on January 16.

Rajender said on Saturday the Telangana government was prepared to begin administration of the Covid-19 vaccine from January 16 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the first day, 13,900 people would be administered with the vaccine. Nearly 2.90 lakh healthcare workers from both public and private sector have registered their names for the vaccination, he said.

The dry run was completed successfully in the State and the vaccination would commence from January 16 at 139 centres across the State. There will be two to three centres in each district and the maximum centres would be set up in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, he said, adding that there would be a meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on January 11 during which the State’s preparation for the vaccination programme would be reviewed.

“On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be interacting with staff and others from two centres in the State,” Rajender added.

