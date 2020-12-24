Health officials on high alert as 12 from UK arrive in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Adilabad: District authorities have sounded alert in the wake of a new strain of novel coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom. Even as the positive cases of the novel coronavirus were drastically coming down, the spread of the variant of the deadly virus reported in the UK created a flutter in the erstwhile Adilabad district. However, authorities of the Medical and Health department have taken preventive measures to curtail the acute respiratory disease.

Eight persons arrived in Mancherial district from Britain recently. They tested negative for acute respiratory disease when their swab samples were sent to a lab in Hyderabad. Two persons who settled in Britain arrived in Nirmal district. Their swab samples were sent to a lab in Hyderabad. The result of the investigations is yet to be received.

Meanwhile, three persons from Britain returned to Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Their swab samples were also gathered and the results of the investigations were awaited. A person of this nation reached Adilabad town. He was tested negative for the Covid-19. He went to Pune of Maharashtra after completing 14-day long home isolation.

