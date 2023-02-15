Heartfulness to conduct three-day Yog Mahotsav campaign from Feb 17 in Hyderabad

The Yog Mahotsav has four themes - anxiety, weight management, hypertension and diabetes dedicated to each day respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Aimed at promoting the benefits of Yoga and Meditation among youth, corporates and governmental bodies, Heartfulness is conducting a three-day Yog Mahotsav campaign ‘Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan’ in association with the Ministry of Culture at Lal Bahadur Stadium from February 17 to 19.

The Yog Mahotsav has four themes – anxiety, weight management, hypertension and diabetes dedicated to each day respectively. Arrangements were being made for 10,000 participants including students and corporates. Anyone above 15 years of age can join and chairs were being provided for the elderly or those who have ailments.

Srinivas Goud, Minister of Tourism & Culture, said, “Today the entire world has begun to understand the relevance of Yoga.” Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’, Guide of Heartfulness Meditation Worldwide, said, “People need to understand that Yoga is much more than just physical exercise. It is also a way of connecting with the inner selves.” Pullela Gopichand, ace Indian Badminton Coach, said, “Fitness and health have taken a precedence especially after Covid.”