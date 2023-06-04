Heatwave sweeps Andhra Pradesh, temperatures soar to 46 degrees Celsius

12:15 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh is reeling under a heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 46 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state. On Sunday, 22 mandals in the state recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 46 degrees Celsius in Narasaraopet, Vemuru, Peravali, Mangalagiri, Jiyyammavalasa, Tadepalli, Karlapalem, Guntur East, Penuganchiprolu, Jaggaiahpeta, Mangalagiri, Kothuru, Vuyyuru, Konakanamitla, rural Vijayawada, Amaravathi, Kaligiri, Gannavaram, and Kajuluru. The minimum temperature was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heatwave at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

The heatwave has caused widespread discomfort and health problems in the state. People are advised to stay indoors as much as possible, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid strenuous activities.