Heavy downpour claims 10 lives in Kerala, more rain likely

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:02 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 10 people have lost their lives and few others are reported missing as incessant rain continue to batter Kerala from Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, the body of a two-and-a-half-year-old child was found around 200 metres away from the house in Kannur, where three more deaths have been reported.

The State Disaster Management Authority has classified four districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta and Kasargode under Orange alert, while the remaining 10 districts of the state are under red alert.

Rain activity has shifted from southern districts to the northern as Tuesday saw central and northern districts getting heavy rain.

Educational institutions in several districts have been given a holiday for Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the rule curve at all the dams are under constant monitoring and the authorities concerned will be taking the appropriate decisions and at the moment things are all control.

State Revenue Minister K.Rajan said control rooms at all the district headquarters of the state are functioning.

Across the state 35 relief camps have been opened and the hilly district of Idukki has the maximum camps.