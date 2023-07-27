Heavy floods maroon Moranchapalle village in Bhupalpally, rescue operations underway

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:05 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Bhupalpally: The Moranchapalle village in Bhupalpally mandal in the district has been completely marooned due to heavy floods caused by the overflowing Morancha stream. The situation has become critical as floodwaters entered houses, forcing residents to seek refuge on the rooftops while awaiting rescue. Extremely heavy rainfall of over 40 cm was recorded in several places in the district.

The severity of the floods also led to a complete standstill on the Bhupalpally-Parkal National Highway, with approximately 10 km of traffic jam. Lorries have been submerged in the rising waters, leaving lorry drivers stranded in fear, seeking safety in elevated cabins.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed with boats to rescue the affected people of Moranchapalle. Authorities have requested the Chief Minister to arrange helicopters for the rescue operations. However, the inclement weather has posed challenges, hindering helicopter operations at the moment.

Despite the adverse conditions, the Bhupalpally police are making efforts to reach the critical areas and assist those in need. SP Pulla Karunakar and other officers are actively coordinating with the stranded individuals, ensuring their safety.

There have been no reports of casualties, and all stranded individuals are accounted for. Senior police officers from the Multi-Zone, including IG Chandra Shekar Reddy and IG Shahnawaz, have also joined the efforts on the field.