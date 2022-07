Heavy rain forecast for Telangana; IMD issues yellow, orange alerts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad on Tuesday predicted heavy rains in Telangana over the next four days. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued to a few districts, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall.

For Hyderabad, the IMD forecast says the city would witness light to moderate rainfall during the next two days. “The sky would be generally cloudy while light to moderate rain or thundershowers were very likely in parts of the city,” officials said.

Here’s the forecast for the next four days:

July 6: Orange alert — Heavy to very heavy rains very likely in Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal (Rural) and Warangal(Urban).

Yellow alert — Heavy rains very likely in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Medak.

July 7: Orange alert— Heavy to very heavy rains very likely in Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet.

Yellow alert— Heavy rain very likely in Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Yadadri Bhongir, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool.

July 8: Yellow alert — Heavy rains very likely in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad.

July 9: Yellow alert— Heavy rains very likely in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad.