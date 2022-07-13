Heavy rain forecast: TS Govt to discuss extension of holidays for educational institutions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:44 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: In view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in the State for the next three days, the State government will take a call on the extension of holidays for schools and colleges.

A decision is expected during a meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Education department Secretary V Karuna among other officials here on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the State government had declared holidays for all educational institutions from July 11 to 13 in wake of the heavy rains lashing the State.