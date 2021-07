Heavy rain lashes erstwhile Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Karimnagar: Several parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district have been witnessing heavy rains in the past 24 hours.

The highest rainfall of 88.5 mm was recorded in Tadikal on Sunday followed by 76.5 mm in Kothagattu of Shankarapatnam mandal and 65.8 mm in Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district.

Meanwhile, 65.0 mm rainfall was recorded in Nampalli and Manala of Rajanna-Sircilla district. While Nustulapur of Karimnagar district received 59.0 mm, Huzurabad recorded 54.8 mm followed by Venkepalli-52.5, Edullagattepalli-45.0, Gundi-43.5, Bornapalli-42.5, Gattududdenapalli-41.8, Veenavanka-37.3, Renikunta-34.0, Arnakonda-33.0, Jammikunta 28.8, Indurthi 24.8, and Asifnagar-22.8 mm.

In Jagitial, Kolvai of Bheerpur mandal received 58.3 mm, Jaina of Dharmapuri got 34.5 mm followed by Thirumalapur 25.0 and Mallapur 19.5 mm. Malyalapalli of Ramagundam mandal in Peddapalli district got 42.8 mm rainfall and Eliged 26.3 mm.

