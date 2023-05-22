Heavy rain, winds throw life out of gear in Mahabubnagar

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds uprooted scores of trees and electric poles in many parts of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Mahabubnagar: Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds uprooted scores of trees and electric poles in many parts of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district on Sunday. Normal life was thrown out of gear with rain disrupting power supply in many areas for long hours.

Owing to gusty winds, mango crop was damaged in Dasarapalli, Vemula, Janampeta, Nandipet, Addakal, Pedda Munagalched, Kandur, Gudibanda, Ponnakal villages in the district. The asbestos roofs of some houses were blown away in the wind.

Lightning strike kills son, injures father

A 25-year-old man died while his father was injured after they were struck by lightning while working on their farm in Khanapur village of Bijinepalli mandal of Nagarkurnool district. They were identified as Ramesh (25) and his father K Nagaiah (55), both residents of Velikonda village.

The two used to cultivate paddy on leased lands.