Nalgonda: Hailstorm, heavy rain hit several mandals

Four sheep died when a tree was uprooted and fell on them at Gattu Singram of Addagudur mandal in Nalgonda.
Nalgonda: Spells of hailstorm and heavy rain lashed several mandals in the erstwhile Nalgonda district on Tuesday evening.
In Yadadri-Bhongir district, Addagurdur, Mothkur, Rajapet and Athmakur (M) mandal witnessed heavy rain accompanied with strong wind. Hailstorms occurred in Rajapet and Addagudur mandal in the district. A poultry farm shed collapsed at Parupally of Athmakur(M) mandal due to strong winds. Four sheep died when a tree was uprooted and fell on them at Gattu Singram of Addagudur mandal.