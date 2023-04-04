Nalgonda: Hailstorm, heavy rain hit several mandals

Four sheep died when a tree was uprooted and fell on them at Gattu Singram of Addagudur mandal in Nalgonda.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:57 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

A shed of poultry farm was collapsed at Parupally of Athmakur(M) mandal in Yadadri Bhongir district due to rain accompanied with strong winds on Tuesday evening.

Nalgonda: Spells of hailstorm and heavy rain lashed several mandals in the erstwhile Nalgonda district on Tuesday evening.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, Addagurdur, Mothkur, Rajapet and Athmakur (M) mandal witnessed heavy rain accompanied with strong wind. Hailstorms occurred in Rajapet and Addagudur mandal in the district. A poultry farm shed collapsed at Parupally of Athmakur(M) mandal due to strong winds. Four sheep died when a tree was uprooted and fell on them at Gattu Singram of Addagudur mandal.