Almatti dam storage touches 100 TMC

Almatti Dam is nearing its full capacity due to heavy inflows. The present storage crossed the 100 TMC mark against its gross storage capacity of 129 TMC on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 July 2024, 08:55 PM

File photo of Almatti Dam

Hyderabad: Almatti Dam is nearing its full capacity due to heavy inflows. The present storage crossed the 100 TMC mark on Tuesday as against its gross storage capacity of 129 TMC on Tuesday.

Almatti storage on the same day last year was only 25 TMC. Project authorities are likely release water to the downstream project Narayanpur Dam in a day or two. It is considered to be a promising development for all the downstream projects.

Two of the downstream projects in Karnataka – Narayanpur and Ujjaini have a flood cushion of nearly 100 TMC and the present rate of inflows, they are expected have the desired water levels in next ten days.

Jurala project in Telangana has a storage of 7.6 tmc as against the gross storage of 9.6 tmc. The Tungabhadra project also continued to received good inflows. The Srisailam project would receive good inflows from both Tungabhadra and Jurala by the end of July, said officials.