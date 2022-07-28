Heavy rains continue to pound Telangana, brace for more

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:25 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Telangana, including areas in Hyderabad, on Thursday, affecting normal life.

Three fishermen, who were stranded in an overflowing rivulet at Rampally thanda in Kamareddy district, were rescued by rescue and police teams. A car driver, who tried to cross a low-level bridge between Andhguda and Anarpally villages of Asifabad, had a narrow escape as the car got washed away in heavy floods. The driver, Rajesh, jumped out of the vehicle and swam to safety.

With rains lashing upstream areas, there are steady inflows into several irrigation projects. The Sripad Yellampally, Kaddam and other projects received inflows and officials opened the gates to discharge water downstream.

In Hyderabad, officials heaved a sigh of relief with inflows into the Musi declining significantly. With water levels receding on the Moosarambagh bridge, sanitation workers took up desilting and trash cleaning works on the structure.

However, the twin reservoirs of Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar recorded inflows due to incessant rains in the catchments areas of Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad districts. GHMC officials have been regularly monitoring the situation in low-lying areas of the city.

The highest rainfall of 102.5 mm was recorded at Chandur in Nizamabad, followed by 53.3 mm at Pembi in Nirmal and 43.8 mm at Machapur at Kamareddy district.

With rains taking a break at a few areas, restoration works were resumed at Mission Bhagiratha projects in Kaddam of Nirmal district.

Meanwhile, The Met Department, in its evening bulletin, issued yellow alert for heavy rains at several places over the next three days. Officials said light to moderate rain or thundershowers were likely at many places across the State.