Heavy rains: CS Somesh Kumar holds video conference with Collectors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:18 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing across the State, the State Government has directed the district Collectors to set up control room in the Collectorates and monitor the situation regularly.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday held a video conference with the Collectors of all districts and took stock of the situation.

He directed the Collectors to work in close coordination with all the line departments and take all preventive measures and see that no untoward incident takes place.

Chief Secretary said heavy rains have been lashing the State since last three days. He stated that heavy rains have been reported in Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Siricilla, Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts.

All the Collectors should be on high alert and take all measures to prevent loss of life, cattle or damage to any property, he said adding the district administrations to step up vigil by setting up control room in the Collectorate.

Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Energy departments should ensure no problems arise due to incessant rains, the Chief Secretary instructed.

As the tanks, ponds and reservoirs are in spate, officials should be on high alert and sand bags should be kept ready to take up remedial measures in case of any breaches to vulnerable tanks. People living in low lying areas may be shifted to special camps, if necessary. Any damages to roads should be immediately repaired, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .