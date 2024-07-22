Heavy rains disrupt life in erstwhile Warangal district

Heavy rain pounded parts of the erstwhile Warangal district since Sunday night, flooding low-lying areas and cutting off several villages.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds uprooted several trees along National Highway-163, which connects to Hyderabad causing traffic disruptions in several stretches. Following heavy rain in Mulugu district, the road was washed away at Bandarupalli due to heavy inflow into Rallavagu. Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya and district collector TS Divakara visited Bandarupalli and took stock of the situation.

The Minister directed the officials to take up relief work on a war footing and shift people from low lying areas to safe places. She also advised people to be vigilant and not to venture out during heavy rain.

At the Tupakula Gudem Barrage in Mulugu district, the river is receiving an inflow of 4,58,340 cusecs, with an equal outflow. The authorities have asked the nearby villages to be alert and move to safer places in the event of heavy rain or release of flood water. Jayashankar Bhupalpally Collector Rahul Sharma and SP Kiran Khare, along with their teams, visited Dammur village in Palimela mandal to closely monitor the situation and prepare for any emergencies.

On Sunday, traffic came to a standstill for hours on the Tadvai to Mulugu road due to overflowing of roads. Tadvai police and revenue officials worked for hours to clear the road and restore traffic flow.

Flood water overflowed from drains and into residences in various colonies in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Kazipet, causing difficulty for people. Several localities under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits witnessed a flood-like situation on Sunday after heavy rains in the morning. Low-lying colonies were inundated and vehicular traffic in the core of the city faced disruption due to inundated roads. Waterlogging was reported near Ambedkar Bhavan and several other localities

Localities such as Samaiah Nagar, Wadepally, Nayeemnagar, Teacher Colony in Hanamkonda, Gopalpur, Ambedkar Bhavan road, 100 feet road, Gokul Nagar, Housing Board, and Nakkalagutta are facing a flood-like situation

Meanwhile, farmers who had been concerned for the past month because there had been no sign of rain, and their crops were going to wither and dry up are relieved as the district has been receiving rains since the last three days.