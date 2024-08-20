Heavy rains disrupt power supply across villages in Gadwal

Jogulamba Gadwal: Farm labourers heading to work in the fields had a narrow escape on Tuesday when the tractor in which they were travelling got stuck in the canal.

A few workers boarded a tractor in Utnoor village under Ieeja mandal for work. Soon as the driver tried to move ahead in the canal despite the water flow, the tractor got stuck. As workers raised the alarm, villagers immediately pulled back the tractor using another tractor. All the workers and driver were rescued safely.

Meanwhile, power supply was disrupted in 16 villages across the district after heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms lashed on Monday. Technical snags developed in transmission of power under the Alampur division. The glitches under Shantinagar 33 KV line, disrupted the power supply in 16 villages of Ramapuram, Chaglapur and PT Padu 33/11 substation limits.

There was feeder breakdown and locals raised complaints over the disruption in power supply. The TSSPDCL staff conducted line to line patrolling and fixed the insulators at eight locations and took up pin binding works at two other locations last night and restored the power supply.

TSSPDCL Managing Director Musharaf Faruqui instructed the staff at the field level to be alert and attend to the complaints raised by consumers. He also urged the consumers to lodge complaints of power disruption or any technical issues over 1912 or control rooms at circle or district levels.