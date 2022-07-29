Heavy rains disrupt traffic in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Traffic comes to a standstill at Somajiguda

Hyderabad: Heavy rains across the city on Friday afternoon resulted in long traffic jams in different parts.

Most of the arterial road stretches had vehicles crawling at a snail’s pace while at some other places in the city, hapless drivers were caught in jams spending anxious moments. Around Punjagutta, the snarled-up traffic impacted Somajiguda and Ameerpet while Jubilee Hills, Srinagar Colony and several parts of the IT corridors too reported similar scenes.

The sudden downpour in the afternoon took many by surprise as most of the morning remained bright and sunny. Most motorists stopped their vehicles and waited for the rains to stop. However, the traffic woes began once the rain ceased and scores of vehicles suddenly joined the main roads.