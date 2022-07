Heavy rains, thunderstorms forecasted in Telangana over next 4 days

| Heavy Rains Thunderstorms Forecasted In Telangana Over The Next 4 Days

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:46 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad, on Friday, affecting normal life.

However, the Met Department sees no respite from the rains anywhere soon as it forecasts heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning in Telangana for the next four days.

A yellow alert indicating thunderstorms and lightning is issued to several parts of the state for the next four days.

For Saturday, a yellow alert has been issued to districts including Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtiyal, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Siricilla, Medak, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Wanaparthi.

Here’s the IMD’s advisory on precautions to be taken during Thunderstorms and lightning:

· Do not seek shelter under trees. Stay away from ponds, lakes, and other water bodies while it is thundering.

· Stay indoors— inside your car, bus, or train; seek safe pukka shelters. Do not get outside after thirty minutes of hearing the last thunderclap.

· If there is no shelter available, immediately enter the lightning crouch— a ball-like position with your head tucked and hands over your ears so that you are low with minimal contact with the ground.

· Do not use any electrical or electronic appliances and keep a safe distance from downed power lines.

Forecast for the next four days:

July 31:

A yellow alert has been issued to the districts including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Nizamabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Siddipet, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Yadari Bhuwanagiri, Jangaon, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nalgonda, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar districts.

August 1:

A yellow alert has been issued to the districts including, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthi, Siddipet, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Peddapalli districts

August 2:

Heavy Rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban),Janagaon, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

August 3:

Heavy Rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal,Nizamabad, Jagityal,Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

