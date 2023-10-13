Helping Women Make a Corporate Comeback

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 04:00 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: If you are a woman who has taken a career break and seeking to regain your foothold in the professional world with confidence, ‘Phir Se Udaan’ is an empowering program designed to support you on your journey back to the corporate sphere.

ThinkMates.ai and Tenali Double Horse Group have come together to organize a Corporate Social Responsibility event at T-Hub 2.0 on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. Phir Se Udaan is committed to advocating for women who have taken career breaks and are eager to reintegrate into the corporate world.

“We have invited distinguished guest speakers to share their experiences and wisdom and women can interact with various hiring managers from different corporations, startups, and ecosystems,” said Vikrant Vijay Shitole, CEO of ThinkMates Edu Tech.

The event is set to host more than 250 women aspirants and over 50 HR professionals/hiring managers from multiple sectors, such as IT, ITES, Automobile, Advertising, Hospital, Media, Tourism, etc. Some of the guest speakers include Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-Hub, Manisha Saboo, Vice President at Infosys and President at Hysea, and others.

Applicants will have the opportunity to engage with HR Managers in relevant fields, the attendees can register and plan for an interview directly with the respective companies.

For individuals interested in IT positions but lacking the necessary skills, ThinkMates will provide free training on Business and Data Analytics.

You can register and apply for this free training opportunity with the ThinkMates team during the event. Attendees are advised to bring copies of their resumes and any relevant documents or certifications that demonstrate their skills and experience. Furthermore, dressing professionally and being prepared to network with HR managers from diverse sectors is highly recommended.

Individuals can register by filling out the application on their website https://phirseudaan.com/. There is no registration fee for attending the event.