Herd of Pigs stolen in Chowtapalli village in Khammam

Khammam: When it comes to stealing, thieves seem to be pushing themselves with no-holds-barred and a theft of a drift of pigs in Kusumanchi mandal in the district proves the fact.

According to sources, a herd consisting of 40 pigs was stolen late on Friday night at Chowtapalli village in the mandal. The herd was being reared by a person called G Biksham of the village.

Following a complaint by Biksham the local police booked a case and launched a probe into the incident. The worth of the stolen animals was said to be around four lakh rupees.

