Here are few male influencers breaking stereotypes

Here are a few male influencers on Instagram who are fearlessly breaking stereotypes around men using their social media platforms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:57 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: Stereotypes are not just confined to a particular gender or a race but they pertain to a wide range of prejudices formed around a belief or opinion, and it is, therefore, essential to break stereotypes in order to evolve and promote diversity.

Ankush Bahuguna

Beauty and fashion have always been associated with women, and men pursuing the niche were almost deemed taboo. However, a few male influencers are challenging these stereotypes, and Ankush Bahaguna is, undoubtedly, among them. Apart from making funny reels and viral videos, the comedy influencer’s makeup and lifestyle tutorial videos are goals.

Siddharth Batra

Siddharth Batra’s Instagram posts defy the age-old gender norms by not only normalising men wearing makeup but also donning feminine outfits with ease. The fashion influencer, who believes in the idea that fashion is gender-neutral, rocks skirts, dupattas and even saris to their finest. Check out his Instagram page for some tutorials.

Yashwant Singh

Taking right care of skin is important to everybody, regardless of gender. Beauty blogger Yashwant Singh frequently posts on Instagram about skincare and beauty tips. Drawing from his own experience with acne, the beauty influencer explores products ranging from homegrown remedies to international brands to bring the most fruitful advice to his followers.

Param Sahib

Pink clothing for men is mostly disapproved of even to date, and the fashion influencer breaks stereotypes with his quirky and floral attires, shiny accessories, and bold art.

Jason Arland

The young fashion and makeup influencer is no less than a diva and his sparkling eye makeup is to be admired. The fashion icon, model, dancer, and makeup artist enjoys a massive following on Instagram for his sharp and bold style.

