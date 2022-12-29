| Here Are The Brief News Items From The Districts Of Telangana

Here are the brief news items from the districts of Telangana

Catch all the brief news items from various districts of Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:22 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Samudrala Venugopal Chary appointed as Chairman of Irrigation Development Corporation Limited

Hyderabad: Former MP and Special Representative to Government of Telangana Samudrala Venugopal Chary is appointed as Chairman of Irrigation Development Corporation Limited. The State Government on Thursday issued orders in this regard. He will be in the post for two years.

Inter student found dead under suspicious circumstance in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: An Intermediate student Viraveni Abhilash (16) was found dead under suspicious circumstances near railway gate in Kolanur of Odela mandal on Thursday. Police said Abhilash, who went missing from the home from Monday, was found dead near railway gate. Abhilash , a resident of Dubbapalli of Sultanabad was studying CEC first year in Sultanabad government junior college.

Ministers to inaugurate works in Dubbak constituency

Siddipet: Four ministers -T Harish Rao, S Niranjan Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, and Prasanth Reddy will participate in different programmes in Dubbaka Assembly Constituency on Thursday. The ministers will inaugurate the newly built bus station constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore. Medak MP and BRS District President Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has said the ministers will inaugurate 73 double-bedroom houses at Potharam village. A mass house-warming ceremony will be held at the colony.

The ministers will also inaugurate a warehouse godown in Habsipur, lay a foundation for Central Road development works in Dubbaka, a Reddy Bhavan and Palle Prakruthi Vanam in Potharam village. Later, BRS district party will hold an extended party committee meeting in Dubbaka with 2,000 Party workers of Dubbaka Assembly Constituency.

Two students of TSWRC Luxettipet selected for handball tourney

Mancherial: D Shruthi and M Shivatmika of Telangana Social Welfare Residential College (TSWRC)-Luxettipet were selected to participate in a state-level handball competition to be held in Khammam from January 5 to 6.

TSWRC principal M Lalitha Kumari said that the two students bagged the opportunity by excelling in a district-level event organized in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday.

The students were congratulated by Vice-principal Maheswhar Rao, teachers Uma Devi and Swarupa.

Woman dies, 2 girls injured as she tries to kill of them in Adilabad

Adilabad: A woman died, while her two daughters received serious burn injuries when she attempted to immolate herself after trying to kill the girls by setting them on fire in Echoda mandal centre on Thursday.

The condition the girls, Pragna and Vennela is stated to be critical. Their mother Vedasri died on the spot. Police is looking into the reason that drove to the attempt to murder and suicide. Vedasri, police said, doused herself and her children with kerosene and lit a matchstick.