Here is all about TSPSC Group III exams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

Hyderabad: An overall look at the Group III cadre posts may help aspirants draw a clear plan of action according to desired post

The Government of Telangana has announced a total of 1,373 posts in the Group III cadre.

The posts under the Group III cadre are:

1. Senior Accountant (Government Life Insurance Sub-Service)

2. Auditor (Pay & Accounts Sub-Service)

3. Senior Accountant (Treasuries & Accounts Sub-Service)

4. Senior Auditor (Local Fund & Audit Sub-Service)

5. Assistant Section Officer (Secretariat Sub-Service)

6. Assistant Section Officer (Legislature Sub-Service)

7. Assistant Section Officer (Finance Department, Secretariat Sub-Service)

8. Assistant Section Officer (Law Dept., Secretariat Sub-Service)

9. Assistant Auditor (Pay & Accounts Sub-Service)

10. Typist-cum-Assistant (Secretariat Sub-Service)

11. Typist-cum-Assistant (Legislature Sub-Service)

12. Typist-cum-Assistant (Finance Department, Secretariat Sub-Service)

13. Typist-cum-Assistant (Law Dept, Secretariat Sub-Service)

14. Assistant-cum-Typist (Heads of Departments, Ministerial Service)

15. Junior Assistants (Heads of Departments, Ministerial Service)

16. Junior Accountant (Directorate, Treasuries & Accounts Sub-Service)

17. Junior Accountant (Government. Life Insurance Sub-Service)

The TSPSC Group III is a single stage objective type examination consisting of the following three papers with a weightage of 150 marks per paper

• Paper I – General Studies and General Abilities

• Paper II – Telangana History (including formation of Telangana), Polity and Society

• Paper III – Economy and Development

For certain posts under Group III, typing proficiency is also tested.

Syllabus

The syllabus of Group II and Group III are almost the same except that Paper IV of formation is not there for Group III. It is included as part of Telangana History in Paper III.

Paper-I: General Studies and General Abilities

The areas listed under this paper are:

1. Current Affairs – Regional, National & International.

2. International Relations and Events.

3. General Science; India’s Achievements in Science and Technology.

4. Environmental Issues; Disaster Management- Prevention and Mitigation Strategies.

5. World Geography, Indian Geography and Geography of Telangana State.

6. History and Cultural Heritage of India.

7. Society, Culture, Heritage, Arts and Literature of Telangana.

8. Policies of Telangana State.

9. Social Exclusion, Rights Issues and Inclusive Policies.

10. Logical Reasoning; Analytical Ability and Data Interpretation.

11. Basic English (Class 8 standard)

The syllabus of this paper and Paper I of Group II are the same. Therefore, books recommended for Paper I of Group II can be referred for these areas also.

Paper-II: History, Polity and Society

Like Group II, Paper II of Group III is also divided into the following three segments each with a weightage of 50 marks each:

I. Socio-Cultural History of Telangana and Formation of Telangana State – The syllabus of this part varies from the syllabus of Group II. This segment has five units:

Unit I – Ancient History of Telangana

Unit II – Medieval History of Telangana

Unit III – Modern History of Telangana

Unit IV – Socio-cultural and political awakening in Telangana

Unit V – Formation of Telangana – the syllabus starts with the integration of Hyderabad state into Indian union till the formation of Telangana State (1948 to 2014)

II. Overview of the Indian Constitution and Politics.

III. Social Structure, Issues and Public Policies.

Paper-III: Economy and Development

Like Group II, Paper III of Group III is also divided into the following three segments each with a weightage of 50 marks each:

I. Indian Economy: Issues and Challenges

II. Economy and Development of Telangana

III. Issues of Development and Change

A candidate appearing for both Group II and Group III must prepare for Group II as it would also cover the entire syllabus of Group III. By doing this a candidate will be able to perform well in the Group III examination even if the level of questions is difficult or indepth.

By Deepika Reddy

Director, Shikara Academy

Mobile No. 7702026769

