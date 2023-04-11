Here’s everything you need to know about Kaviya Maran, co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad

| Heres Everything You Need To Know About Kaviya Maran Co Owner Of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Kaviya Maran, the co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been making headlines in recent times after she lost her cool during the match between SRH and Punjab Kings and mouthed ‘hat yaar’ to the cameraman.

But who is Kaviya Maran, often dubbed as the ‘mystery girl’ of Sunrisers Hyderabad? She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the founder of Sun TV Network, and has been actively involved in the management of SRH since 2018. Her father is the grand-nephew of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and politician M Karunanidhi. Her uncle, Dayanidhi Maran, is a Member of Parliament from Chennai Central.

The 31-year-old Kaviya’s journey into the world of cricket began when she was appointed as the CEO of the franchise in 2018. Since then, she has been instrumental in building a strong team.

Apart from her work with SRH, Kaviya is also actively involved in the business operations of Sun TV Network. She holds a degree in commerce from Stella Maris College in Chennai and has completed her MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK. Her business acumen and strategic thinking have been key factors in the success of both SRH and Sun TV Network.

Kaviya’s role as the co-owner of SRH goes beyond just managing the team. She is also actively involved in various social initiatives undertaken by the franchise.

She has been actively involved in various charitable initiatives, including supporting cancer patients and providing relief to those affected by natural disasters.