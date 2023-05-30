Here’s how Hyderabadis’ celebrated CSK’s IPL win

CSK won their fifth IPL trophy after Ravindra Jadeja scored the much-needed six and four runs in the last two balls in a rain-curtailed match on Monday

Published Date - 03:18 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: The final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was surely nail-biting. CSK won their fifth IPL trophy after Ravindra Jadeja scored the much-needed six and four runs in the last two balls in a rain-curtailed match on Monday.

Ever since CSK’s late-night win, the fans have been sharing their joy and excitement on Twitter. As of Tuesday morning, the terms ‘CSK’, ‘Dhoni’, ‘Thala’, and ‘Jaddu’ have been trending on Twitter.

A video showing a large group of CSK supporters celebrating on the streets of Hyderabad’ Ameerpet, DLF, KPHP and other areas are going viral on Twitter. A huge group of overjoyed people were seen bursting crackers and chanting ‘Dhoni…Dhoni…’.

Hyderabad Ameerpet Dhoni fans celebrations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dhb9zXJoxr — Yaddy Reviews (@YaddyReviews) May 29, 2023

“Hyd ppl are true Cricket lovers (sic),” read a comment. “People here are celebrating it as if we won the world cup (sic),” said another user. “Love from Hyderabad (sic),” wrote another. “We deserved a match here at Hyderabad. He would’ve got some unreal reception here too (sic),” the fourth user opined.

On Monday, Gujarat Titans posted 214/4, the highest-ever score in an IPL final. However, rain interrupted proceedings when CSK were 4/0 in 0.3 overs. When play resumed after a long delay, CSK had a revised target of 171 in 15 overs. They won it in the last over with five wickets in hand.

Post the match, Dhoni confirmed that it’s not curtains on his playing career yet. He said that he will give himself 6-7 months and then decide on his future as CSK captain. This, he said, was a small return gift from his side to the fans for the love and appreciation he has received at every venue he has played this year.