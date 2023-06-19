Here’s how to add ChatGPt widget to iPhone screens

Hyderabad: There is an exciting development from Microsoft that’s sure to catch your attention. Microsoft has been making waves since it integrated its Bing search engine with ChatGPT, and they’re not slowing down. This time, the Seattle-based company introduced the Bing ChatGPT widget for iPhone screens.

The new update on Bing Chat will have two home screen widgets that make chatting easier than before. The feature is already available for Android users, but now iPhone users can join in on the fun.

“We’ve launched a new Bing Chat widget you can add to iOS. Once installed, you can initiate a chat from your Home screen. If you have an iOS device, instructions for how to add widgets to your Home screen can be found here (as previously announced this is already available on Android),” Microsoft said in a blog post.

Here are the steps to do so.

Download the Bing Chat app from the Apple Store and launch the app

Log in to the account

Go to the phone screen

Long press the widget or an empty area until apps begin to jiggle

Tap the ‘+’ button available in the upper left corner

Now, chose a widget and its size

Here, tap on ‘Add Widget’ to add to the home screen

Tap ‘Done’ to finish the process