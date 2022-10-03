| Heres How To Check Number Of Sim Cards Registered Under Your Aadhaar Number

Here’s how to check number of SIM cards registered under your Aadhaar number

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:40 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Anyone who has access to these Aadhaar Cards possesses one’s personal information like full name, phone number, and address.

Hyderabad: These days one uses an Aadhaar Card almost everywhere. Opening a new bank account, checking into a hotel, or buying a new electric appliance; the 12-digit Aadhaar number is required for identification purposes.

Anyone who has access to these Aadhaar Cards possesses one’s personal information like full name, phone number, and address. Though this system of identification is set up to make things easier, the flip side is that this information in the wrong hands is dangerous.

In 2019, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology mandated linking all SIM cards to the Aadhaar number. Simply put, if you want to get a new SIM card, you will have to provide your Aadhaar Card as proof of identification.

Ever since this regulation came into effect, the possibility of using one’s Aadhaar number for issuing SIM cards without their knowledge has been worrying. To put that worry to rest, the Department of Telecommunication launched a website to help citizens find out how many mobile numbers are registered against their name.

· Go to the https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in

· Enter your mobile number and click on ‘Request OTP’

· Use the OTP code you received and click on ‘Validate’

· Now you will see the list of numbers issued against your Aadhaar number

· There will be three options given below each number which include – ‘This is not my number’, ‘Not required’, and ‘Required’

· In case you find a mobile number that is not yours, can click on ‘This is not my number’ and if the number is no longer in use then you can click on ‘Not required’

If you see any unknown number in the list, you can report the number and connect with the telecom service provider to get the number discontinued.