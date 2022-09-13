Hyderabad: Link Aadhaar with voter card, Election Authority urges people

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:54 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Hyderabad: The District Election Authority, Hyderabad, on Tuesday urged people of 15 Assembly segments in Hyderabad District to link their Aadhaar card with the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) card i.e., voter card.

A provision has been made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the modified registration forms to seek Aadhaar details of electors. A new Form-6B has also been introduced for collecting the Aadhaar deatils of existing electors.

Also Read District Election Authority urges people to enrol as voters by Nov 30

The Aadhaar card can be linked by visiting https://nvsp.in and the forms will also be distributed by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at the doorstep, said District Election Authority, Hyderabad in a press release. Eligible people of the 15 Assembly segments in Hyderabad District should enroll themselves as voters by logging into https://www.nvsp.in/.

Any one of the 11 documents prescribed by the ECI shall be uploaded during enrolment. Indian Passport, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour, and Driving License are some among the 11 documents.