Man held for harassment in Hyderabad

Whenever, a customer contacted him, he deputed the boys for events but once the function was over, he would demand extra payment than the amount agreed beforehand.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 06:53 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrested M.Vunnuru Swamy (34) from Yousufguda on charges of harassing people in the guise of supplying catering boys for events here on Saturday.

He was involved in 11 cases across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, police said. Swamy, a native of Andhra Pradesh, supplies catering boys for functions and restaurants on need basis. He posted advertisements on various social media platforms.

“When the customer refuses to pay extra for the service, the suspect harassed them by posting their contact numbers on public places and social media platforms.

He further threatened and traumatised them,” D.Kavitha, DCP, Cybercrime (Hyderabad). The suspect used to frequently change the SIM cards and mobile phones to evade being tracked by the police.

As per the records, the accused had used over 30 mobile numbers for the commission of the offences, the official added.