Minister Gangula distributes ID cards to transgenders

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Thu - 15 September 22

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar distributing ID cards to transgenders in Karimnagar on Wednesday. Besides ID cards, certifications and updated Aadhaar cards were handed over to 16 transgender persons at a programme held at the Collectorate conference.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar distributed identity cards to transgender persons.

Besides ID cards, certifications and updated Aadhaar cards were handed over to 16 transgender persons at a programme held at the Collectorate conference hall here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Kamalakar advised them not to seek alms in public places and the government was distributing 10 kgs of rice to each transgender.

Suggesting them to take up self-employment opportunities, he assured to provide the Dalit Bandhu scheme to the Dalit transgenders. He also promised to convene a special meeting with the transgenders very soon and solve all their problems.

MLAs Rasamayi Balkishan and Sunke Ravishankar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, DWO K Sabitha, Sakhi one-stop centre administrator D Lakshmi and others were also present.