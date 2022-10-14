| Heres How To Check Passbook Online For Post Office Savings Bank Account

Here’s how to check passbook online for Post Office Savings Bank account

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:07 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Account holders will now be able to find out their transaction history for any period.

Hyderabad: Citizens who have accounts under the Post Office Savings Bank schemes will now be able to access their account passbook online with the Indian government launching the e-passbook facility recently.

The arrival of this option means that POSB schemes are more digitized. Account holders will now be able to find out their transaction history for any period.

Here’s how to access your passbook online with the e-passbook:

1. Install and open the Post Office app on your smartphone. Then sign in.

2. Click on the mobile banking option and enter account credentials. Click ‘go.’

3. You will be redirected to the dashboard of your account. Here, click on ‘statement’ under ‘balance and statement.’

4. Now, you will see ‘account statement’ and ‘mini statement.’ Select the second option.

5. Choose the period for which you want to see the statement.

6. Download it and save it for future reference.