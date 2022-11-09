Here’s how to update Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers for secure browsing 

| Heres How To Update Mozilla Firefox And Google Chrome Browsers For Secure Browsing

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:43 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: Hackers always come up with innovative ideas to gain access to vulnerable systems in the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, so it has become more important than ever to secure your web browsers.

An outdated web browser is prone to hacking and vulnerable to trojans, malware, and other online threats. Using an old browser is like compromising on personal information and exposing sensitive data to threat actors. Thus, updating a web browser has become a pressing issue of the current time. Doing so prevents security threats and also loads pages with no delay.

There are many web browsers available in the market – Internet Explorer, Safari, Mozilla, Chrome, and Opera. Among all those, Internet Explorer was considered to be a leader in the past, but it was replaced by Chrome because of the security features offered by the latter. Chrome offers inbuilt security, regular updates, add-ons, customisation, and speed to give users a secure browsing experience.

According to the German database company Statista, Google Chrome accounts for 67.19 per cent of the global internet market share as of August 2022.

Here, let’s see how to update these popular web browsers.

Mozilla Firefox

Open the browser

Click on the menu

Go to Help, and then Select About Firefox

Mozilla will automatically check and download updates. You only have to click on the Restart to update button.

If the browser is up to date, it displays a message – Firefox is up to date

Google Chrome

Chrome automatically updates to all the latest versions, but here is what you need to do if you want to verify or do it yourself.

Open the browser and go to the control panel

Click on Settings, and select About Chrome

The browser automatically checks for updates, and it also displays the latest version

If the updates are not installed, click on the Relaunch button