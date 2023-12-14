Gear up for Hyderabad’s first professional motorcycle stunt riding academy

Syed Imam, who runs a one-of-a-kind academy which is located in the city's LB Nagar area, trains adrenaline junkies how to perform stunts on motorcycles.

14 December 23

Syed Imam performing some breathtaking stunts at his academy.

Hyderabad: Motorcycle stunts are looked down upon and often associated with vagabonds by society. Breaking the pre-conceived notions of people, Hyderabad’s very own professional stunt rider Syed Imam aka Imran rider is in pursuit of setting an all new definition to stunting.

Syed Imam, who runs a one-of-a-kind academy which is located in the city’s LB Nagar area, trains adrenaline junkies how to perform stunts on motorcycles. The professional stunt rider has curated a safe space to run his academy, where he teaches how to pull off wheelies, stand up wheelies, stoppie, tail drags and stand up to name a few.

Bikers are trained under professional supervision and amid a safe environment, using custom-made safety equipment at Imran Stunt Academy.

Opened in 2020, Imran Stunt academy, is the first such training school in Telangana. Imam started the academy with an intention of reducing the risks for riders who wish to learn stunt-riding.

Asked about why he chose to open an academy, Imam said: “Performing stunts has its fair share of risks. Crashing the bike and getting injured are some common occurrences in the process of stunting… I opened the academy to provide a safe environment and professional guidance to learners, which is something I had wished for while I was learning the skill.”

“I have custom built a wheelie stimulator, 3 other wheelie machines and 1 stoppie machine, which are not in use anywhere else in India,” he says, adding that these machines give confidence to beginners while learning the skill.

He has also worked in several Tollywood movies as a stuntman and body double for popular actors. In his most notable onscreen work, Imam played the body double of Jr. NTR in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Imam also acted in movies like Geeta Govindam, Hit, World Famous Lover and Thikka.

The stunt-rider is currently gearing up to launch a Kawasaki Ninja 300, which he personally customised for his upcoming shows and stunts. “I have converted the bike into a 450 CC one, changed the electricals, modified the tank shape and made few other changes to make it stunt-friendly,” says Imam.

Urging youngsters not to perform dangerous motorcycle stunts on busy roads and streets, Imam says that those who pull off such antics should remember that any untoward incident would lead to harm to other people for no fault of theirs.

“Before performing stunts on roads, imagine your parents or loved ones getting hurt on roads due to someone’s carelessness. Be mindful and stop stunting on roads,” says Imam before signing off to pop another wheelie!

