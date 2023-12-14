Telangana stunt enthusiast Lachiram’s daredevil antics give adrenaline rush

Published Date - 05:44 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Khammam: He is a politician, farmer, avid yoga practitioner and performs daredevil stunts carefully balancing a speeding motorbike, which he loves the most. And his stunts earned him much fame.Onlookers will get an adrenaline rush by just watching his death defying antics as much as he enjoys the intense excitement by doing it. Those who live in Surya thanda of Enkoor mandal in the district and surrounding areas stunt enthusiast, Gugulothu Lachiram is sort of a legend.

Having been inspired by the stunts performed by armed forces personnel at Independence Day and Republic Day parades in New Delhi he wanted to test his ability to do the same. He started practising the stunts in 2007 in which he bought his first motorbike.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Lachiram said it took him two months to get control of the moving motorbike and to perform some basic stunts to begin with. As the time passed by he improved his skills and started performing rather complex moves, most of them taken from yoga postures.

He said when performing the stunts he drives the motorbike hands-free at speeds ranging between 30 to 40 km per hour on roads where traffic is less. He ensures regular practice to hone his skills. “No one taught me how to perform the stunts. I learnt it on my own”, he stated.

Lachiram advises people, especially youth, not to imitate him and never teaches anyone to perform stunts like him. He noted that he performs stunts for his own pleasure. Teaching others to do what he does is not a good proposition. Just as he is serious with his art of performing stunts, 50 year old Lachiram is also a serious politician. He was a sarpanch of Raimadaram village from 2006 to 13 representing Congress party and was later Surya thanda sarpanch. He is now a member of Timmaraopet MPTC.

When asked whether his family members objected to his stunts, Lachiram said they did but he managed to convince them. He said that he never fell down from the motorbike since he started performing stunts, which he performs without any safety equipment.