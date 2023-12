Imran Stunt Academy: Hyderabad’s First Professional Stunt-Riding Academy by Syed Imran

Motorcycle stunts are looked down upon and often associated with vagabonds in society.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Motorcycle stunts are looked down upon and often associated with vagabonds in society. Breaking the pre-conceived notions of people, Hyderabad’s very own professional stunt rider, Syed Imam, aka Imran Rider, is in pursuit of setting an all-new definition to stunting.

Watch: