Here’s what Allu Arjun said after watching ‘Dasara’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is busy with his work for Pushpa. We all know how much havoc the Pushpa 2 first look has created for Allu Arjun’s birthday. After getting free from the Pushpa 2 works, Allu Arjun made time for himself to watch the latest Telugu blockbuster, Dasara.

Dasara is the first big blockbuster in Telugu this summer. Nani‘s incredible performance won the hearts of millions of film lovers, and the film has collected more than 100 crores. The film also received high praise from superstar Mahesh Babu and global star Prabhas. Now Allu Arjun too joins the list.

Allu Arjun recently watched Dasara and called it a brilliant film. He mentioned the same in his tweet about Dasara. The icon star hailed the performances of Nani and Keerthy Suresh as candid ones. Allu Arjun also loved the brilliant direction of Srikanth Odela on his debut.

Dasara recently crossed the 110 crore gross mark worldwide. Kudos to Srikanth Odela, Nani, and the producers at SLV Cinemas for delivering such blockbuster content.

Big Congratulations to the entire team of #Dasara . Brilliantly made film . Finest performance my brother @NameisNani . Candid performances by @KeerthyOfficial and all the other cast . Wonderful songs & B.Score by @Music_Santhosh garu & excellent camera work by Sathyan garu . The… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 17, 2023