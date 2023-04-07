Official poster of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ released; Allu Arjun at his protean best

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:00 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2, aka Pushpa: The Rule, the official sequel to the global blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, has created havoc today with a special video that was released on the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday. The special surprise from blockbuster director Sukumar really excited everyone. But the celebrations aren’t done yet. The makers released something more special than the video. This time, it is a mind-boggling poster of Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2’s official poster was released a few minutes ago. Allu Arjun looks at his protean best in the poster. He is seen in the garb of a goddess from the local jathara, a cultural tradition in Telugu. It is so shocking to see a star hero like Allu Arjun present himself in such makeup and costumes. The icon star’s fans call it “Pushpa Jathara”.

This poster is enough to say how versatile Allu Arjun has been and how rustic he has gone to play Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rule. It can be clearly said that Pushpa: The Rise is just a sample, and the sequel is going to be madder than the first part.

Pushpa 2 will be released in 2024 for the summer. The film is being made on a larger scale than part one. Also, the impact is going to be multiple times higher, and who knows if Pushpa: The Rule can hit 1000 crores at the box office?