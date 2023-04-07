By Kiran\r\n\r\nHyderabad: Pushpa - The Rule is the most-awaited sequel in Indian cinema for sure. This is because of the massive success of Part One, Pushpa - The Rise, and the enormous craze for the second part. Such a standard was set by the director Sukumar and the lead actor Allu Arjun. The duo is now setting up something big for the audience to experience in the sequel. Marking Allu Arjun's birthday tomorrow, Sukumar has a little surprise for the actor and his fans with the release of a special video today.\r\n\r\nSukumar released a small glimpse a couple of days ago, raising the exciting question, "Where is Pushpa?" Answering that today, Sukumar comes up with a three-minute special video introducing the icon star Allu Arjun and his world for Pushpa 2. Sukumar planned this video in a totally exciting way.\r\n\r\nAs per the video, the world doesn't know where Pushpa is after he escaped from the prison in Tirupathi. The police confirmed that Pushpa might have died as he faced severe injuries with eight bullets in his body. The media sources said that Pushpa might have moved to Russia or China and settled there. But the people have believed that the police have Pushpa in their custody and are publishing fake news to the public. While the entire world is in search of Pushpa, director Sukumar reveals in an exciting way where Pushpa actually is.\r\n\r\nPushpa is actually in the jungle somewhere. The dialogue relating Pushpa to the fear in the video is an eruption for the fan base. The video cut was so brilliant from Sukumar. And above all, that last shot where Pushpa announces his rule is the best part of the video. Allu Arjun's swag and attitude under the skin of Pushpa Raj can be clearly noticed. This is a true feast for Pushpa fans across the globe.\r\n\r\nPushpa - The Rule is expected to be released in summer 2024. The makers of Pushpa 2 are making the sequel to much higher standards. This time, the production for Pushpa is being made in foreign countries too. Whatever happens, one word can be said for this special video from the Pushpa 2 team. "Pushpa 2 asala Taggedhe Le".