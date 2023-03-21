Here’s What’s happening in districts of Telangana

Catch here all the brief news reports from districts of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Catch here all the brief news reports from districts of Telangana

Teenager from Wanaparthy drowns in Lakshmi Pushkarini at Yadadri

Yadadri-Bhongir: A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Lakshmi Pushkarini (temple pond) near the Yadadri hill shrine on Tuesday morning. The victim was K Moulali from Amarachintha of Athmakur mandal in Wanaparthy district.

He is said to have come with his mother to Yadagirigutta on Monday evening. He went to the Lakshmi pushkarini on Tuesday morning for a dip and reportedly had a bout of seizures, following which he drowned.

In May 2022, a 15-year-old girl from Hyderabad drowned in the Lakshmi pushkarini while a 19-year-old youngster also drowned in the pond in September last year. With the series of incidents, the temple authorities have locked the gates of the bathing ghats of the pushkarini to take up safety measures.

14 cows run over in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Fourteen cows died and six cows injured when a private bus rammed into the herd at Buggabaigudem of Vemulapally mandal in the district on early hours of Tuesday early morning.

According to the police, Ramavath Ramu and Ramavath Bikkan from Kasarajupally in Neradugumma mandal would graze their herd of cows by moving one place to another place.

A private bus, which was going to Hyderabad from Miryalaguda side and coming in opposite direction, ploughed through herd of cows resulting on killing of 14 cows.

The owners of cows incurred a loss of Rs seven lakhs loss. The negligent driving was reason for the incident. Vemulapally police filed a case and investigating into the incident.

Mild tremors felt in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Koutala, Bejjur and Chintalamanepalli mandals on Tuesday for a few seconds, triggering panic among the local residents.

Residents of the three mandals said they sensed tremors in the ground for a brief while. They came out of their homes.

These mandals are situated on the banks of Pranahita river, a tributary of Godavari and on the borders of Maharashtra. Incidentally, parts of the bordering Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district also felt the tremors for a second.