Telangana: Undertrial prisoner swallows metal screws to get admitted to hospital, escapes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:03 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Sangareddy: An undertrial prisoner swallowed three meal screws to get admitted to a hospital and escaped from the hospital in Sangareddy on Monday. Police said the undertrial Aravind (27) of Nadikudi in Warangal District was accused of thefts cases in Warangal, Siddipet and Kukatpally.

He was arrested a few months ago and was shifted to the Central Jail in Sangareddy. On Sunday, Aravind swallowed three metal screws to force the jail authorities shift him to a hospital.

As the doctors suggested to jail authorities he needs to be monitored, Aravind was admitted in the hospital on Sunday. Aravind went to the bathroom on Monday night, broke open the window and fled from the hospital. Hunt is on to nab him.