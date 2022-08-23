Here’s why fans couldn’t get over Tara Sutaria’s mesmerising presence in ‘Marjaavan’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:56 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Tara Sutaria has been winning hearts with her performances right from the day she stepped into the industry. The actor who was seen in the popular ‘Dharma’ franchise leaves no stone unturned in putting her best foot forward when it comes to style and top-notch movie choices. One of her latest performances on silver screen, which left the fans and audience impressed is ‘Marjaavan’.

Tara’s million-dollar smile, luminous complexion and enviable figure in ‘Marjaavan’ broke the internet. No wonder everyone is hooked onto to the film for all the right reasons! Catch the romantic tragedy ‘Marjaavan’ on Sony MAX on August 24 and immerse yourself in love!

Irresistible chemistry

The chemistry between Zoya (Tara Sutaria), a speech-impaired girl from Kashmir, and Raghu (Sidharth Malhotra), the loyal henchman, cannot be missed! Sidharth, who embodies the character of Raghu, can be seen head over heels in love with Zoya. They share some passionate swoon-worthy moments in the film which further enhance their chemistry. Tara plays a girl who cannot speak but her sparkling eyes convey deepest of emotions when it comes to all her romantic scenes with Sidharth.

Picture perfect style

Tara carries herself very well when it comes to bold as well as elegant looks. The actor looks breath taking and effortlessly chic in vibrant-coloured kurtas and salwar kameez. Apart from her brilliant acting prowess, she definitely steals the limelight with the ethnic wardrobe and serves as a style inspiration.

Heart-throbbing presence

There has been an intense anticipation amongst filmgoers regarding Tara Sutaria’s poster alongside Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Marjaavan’s jukebox poster. The actor proves that she is an epitome of elegance in the soulful renditions ‘Kinna Sona Tu Rab Ne Banaya’, ‘Tum Hi Aana’, ‘Thodi Si Jagah’ and more.

Are you ready to witness some high-flying action and romance? We sure are! Grab some popcorn and tune in to ‘Marjaavan’ on Sony MAX on August 24