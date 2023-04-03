| Hi Life Jewels Exhibition To Be Held At Hicc Novotel From April 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: Hi Life Exhibition will launch Hi Life Jewels exhibition, featuring the top jewellery brands from the country under one roof in an exclusive event between April 14 and 16 April at HICC Novotel, Hitec City.

“Hi-Life exhibition is a premium exhibition brand for fashion, lifestyle and luxury. The brand has a reputation for showcasing the latest fashion trends, top designer labels, exclusive designer jewellery all under one roof, across India and international destinations like Srilanka, Thailand, Dubai and South Africa,” said Aby P Dominic, MD and CEO, Hi Life Exhibition.

The Hi Life Jewels will provide a platform that will offer the best of jewels and gems to customers. The jewels exhibition will showcase exquisite masterpiece jewellery from top jewellery brands, jewellery designers from across India. “This is a must attend event for all jewellery lovers who wish to witness the first of its kind and the most premium jewellery exhibition in the nation,” Aby P Dominic added.