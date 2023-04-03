Mana Nagaram programme will be resumed in Hyderabad soon, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Mana Nagaram programme (Town Hall meeting), which was aimed at addressing grievances of citizens by getting the administration at their doorsteps, will be resumed in the city soon.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said there were plans to conduct the meetings. And, the cool roof programme would be one of the important agendas to be discussed during the meetings, he said.

The Minister specifically wanted the builders to utilize the Construction and Demolition (C&D) plants set up Fathullaguda and Jeedtimetla with 500 metric tonnes capacity each. The debris was being processed to manufacture different building construction products.

These C&D plants were not being utilized to full capacity and at many building construction sites, the waste was being dumped on the roadsides. Just make one phone call, all the debris would be lifted from the sites and transported to the plants, he said to the builders.

“In addition to these two plants, four more plants are being set up. They are being established to keep the city clean and ensure effective recycling of the waste” Rama Rao said, adding that possibilities should be explored to use tiles made out of C&D waste for cool roof programme by adding some additional components. It could be a perfect solution, he said.

GHMC to conduct CPR training programmes

The Minister directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to conduct Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training programmes extensively involving Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the city.

There was a need to sensitise RWAs on CPR. GHMC officials should go to each apartment and train the residents on CPR. Unless the sense of community participation was not ensured, it would not be successful, he said.

Hyderabad beats Bengaluru

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the real estate sector was booming in Hyderabad since the last nine years due to transparent governance, implementation of TS-bPASS and other programmes.

During 2014, when enquired with builders as to why high-rise structures and aesthetically elevated buildings were not constructed in Hyderabad, builders had replied that there was no appetite for such structures in Hyderabad, he recalled.

“I had asked builders to be patient for one year and assured that Hyderabad will start rocking by 2015. It came true,” Rama Rao said.

In 2022, Hyderabad was ranked first in terms of highest office space absorption beating Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Mumbai. All this was after the Covid pandemic, the Work-from-Home concept and amidst apprehensions of occupying office space again, he said.

Apart from office space absorption, Hyderabad was leading in employment creation in the country. Last year, when 4.50 lakh jobs were created in the IT sector in the country, 1.50 lakh jobs were generated in Hyderabad and 1.46 lakh in Bengaluru, he said.

“This is just the beginning and our journey has started now. Our future is going to be bright,” Rama Rao said, adding that no other city or State could claim anything like Hyderabad’s infrastructure, opportunities and progressive government.