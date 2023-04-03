Hyderabad: Fourth Arm of Raidurg Metro Station to be opened on April 4

HMRL has announced the opening of the Arm– B, the fourth arm of the Raidurg Metro Station from Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has announced the opening of the Arm– B, the fourth arm of the Raidurg Metro Station from Tuesday.

With the opening of this arm, the distribution of commuter movement would be further streamlined, particularly during peak hours.

Raidurg Metro Station is among the busiest metro stations of Hyderabad Metro Rail and currently handles over 60,000 commuters on the daily basis, catering majorly to the IT crowd. This new arm is equipped with a staircase and escalator for the movement of commuters.

Commenting on the development, NVS Reddy, Managing Director, HMRL, said, “We are happy to dedicate the fourth arm of the Raidurg Metro Station to the public. With this now the commuters would have an additional option to access the station conveniently and gain enhanced experience with Hyderabad Metro Rail.”

Also Read Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase III in BRS third term, says KT Rama Rao