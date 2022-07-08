High Five for Roastery Coffee House, as the café completes 5 years

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:48 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Roastery Coffee House as it completes five years this July and it has five reasons to celebrate with its fourth and fifth outlets coming up this month, taking the brand’s total to five cafes at five uniquely different parts of the country.

Since day one, this all-time favourite family café helps everyone to unwind together over the warmth of a Roastery experience. Today, RCH pours the finest Indian origin coffee in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi/NCR and from July onwards in Lucknow and Jaipur, and is aiming to open three more cafés by November.

The café with a side of heritage and culture continues to grow, as it pushes the envelope to develop innovative blends and microlot artisanal coffees, and expand its outreach to create a vibrant ecosystem — beginning from where the bean is grown to where the cup is brewed.

Some of their most popular bags hold good beans from Monsoon Malabar, Thogarihunkal Estate, Ratnagiri Estate, Tribe O from Koraput Hills in Odisha and Harley Estate. The beans are roasted in their Giesen coffee roasting machines under care and expert supervision. The freshly roasted beans are enjoyed by patrons as French Press, Cold Brew, Pour Over, AeroPress, Cappuccino, Cranberry Coffee and Brownie Blend.

Coffee enthusiasts order home the experience through the online store, while the offline experience is complemented with a delectable menu that collates a balanced mix of Continental, Italian and American eats amidst the vibe characteristic of Roastery Coffee House.

Roastery aims to create great and consistent coffee — from crop to cup. Through their Tribe O Project, RCH works very closely with farmers and ensures that they are well taken care of by paying them premium prices and enabling them to grow superior quality crops.

Under the vision of founder Nishant Sinha, who launched Roastery Coffee House backed by 11 years of experience, the zero-waste brand was the first to bring Cascara to India. Low on caffeine and filled with antioxidants, Cascara tea is the coffee cherry peel that was a waste product for years and is now bringing additional income to farmers.

Arches, checkered floors, open courtyard, lush green nature are signature styles of a Roastery Cafe decor. The characteristic spaciousness, soothing colours and minimal furniture create a home-like feel — a space where one can just be.

Having launched five years ago, when specialty coffee was winning hearts among cuppers, today Nishant admits it is a great time to revolutionise specialty coffee like never before. “The next big game changer will be the availability of great quality coffee across the country. The fourth wave will set in on the day every coffee shop in the nation will be serving a great quality of coffee,” says Nishant.

Every Roastery is planned with the unique approach to blend into the cultural conversation of its vicinity. The cafe is carefully designed for all, even for the ones who need special care with feeding rooms for their little ones. Children find delightful options on the menu to keep their taste buds and appetite whetted, and the elderly receive an open arm welcome without an overwhelming setting.

Through Roastery Coffee House, founder Nishant Sinha hopes to be the torch-bearer for specialty coffee and its availability as a staple in every home countrywide, across small outlets, highway tapris as well as high-end cafés. “Everyone has the right to a cup of specialty coffee, and we are working to make that happen,” he shares.