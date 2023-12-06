Hyderabad’s Roastery Coffee House set for global debut, unveiling flagship outlet in Finland

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:19 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: Roastery Coffee House, the cherished gem of Hyderabad’s coffee aficionados, is on the brink of entering the global market with the launch of its inaugural international branch in Finland on December 15.

Established in 2017 by Nishant Sinha, a veteran in the hospitality and coffee industry, this expansion marks a significant milestone for the coffee brand.

Expressing enthusiasm about the international expansion, Roastery Coffee shared, “We are excited to announce our expansion in Finland and look forward to many memorable coffee moments together. Nishant is excited to share his expertise in Finland.”

It further shared that Nishant’s perception that India’s esteemed reputation for producing some of the world’s finest Arabica coffee aligns with Finland’s penchant for high-quality coffee. Notably, Finland boasts the highest per capita consumption of coffee.